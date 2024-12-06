Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that Meyers (ankle) will practice in full and is "ready to go" for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers and starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell (illness) both sat out Thursday's practice and have returned as full participants Friday. O'Connell is coming off his best game of the season, having thrown for 340 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions during Las Vegas' narrow 19-17 loss to the Chiefs in Week 13, and having his top wideout available leaves room for optimism that the Raiders' passing offense could continue building momentum. Meyers is averaging 10 targets per game over his last five appearances, with rookie tight end Brock Bowers only slightly above him in that category.