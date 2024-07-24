The Raiders placed Guyton (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.

Guyton is eligible to be activated off the PUP list at anytime during training camp once he is healthy enough to return from his unspecified injury. After spending the the first five years of his career with the Chargers, Guyton signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in May. He played in just eight regular-season games last season due to a leg injury, finishing with just 10 catches on 21 targets for 89 yards and one touchdown. Once he's returned, Guyton should see additional opportunities on offense as the fourth wide receiver behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker after the Raiders placed Michael Gallup on the Reserve/Retired list Tuesday.