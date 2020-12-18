Jacobs rushed 26 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and secured all three targets for 38 yards in the Raiders' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

Jacobs not only came into the critical divisional clash for the Raiders dealing with a nagging ankle issue, but he exited the game late in the fourth quarter to have his knee tended to. However, the second-year workhorse quickly returned on the fourth play of Las Vegas' overtime-opening possession and logging six touches on a drive that culminated in a Daniel Carlson field goal. Jacobs' game-tying one-yard scoring leap in the third quarter served as his 10th touchdown of the season, while his yardage tally Thursday was his highest since Week 10 against the Broncos. He'll look to continue producing in a Week 16 battle versus the Dolphins on Saturday night, Dec. 26.