Jacobs (personal) remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List, but the NFL may count time on the list as time served if it eventually issues a suspension to the running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jacobs made an appearance in court Thursday and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property in a case stemming from a May domestic violence incident. There still are some moving parts related to the case, so it's unclear when exactly the NFL may issue a suspension, but Jacobs will continue to miss practices and games as long as he's on the Commissioner's Exempt List.