Jacobs (finger) is participating in Saturday's practice session, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur didn't sound optimistic about Jacobs' chances of playing against the Rams on Wednesday, but the veteran running back will "have a chance to prove" that he can suit up for that contest over the next few days at practice, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site relayed that Jacobs was spotted at Saturday's practice with a "claw-like cast" on his fingers. In the event that Jacobs doesn't play Wednesday, the Packers would enter the game with a backfield of Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks.