Jacobs (finger) has a "realistic chance" of returning to action Nov. 25 against the Rams following the Packers' Week 11 bye, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs sustained a fractured right ring finger in the Packers' Nov. 8 win over the Patriots and underwent surgery this past Friday, with the procedure carrying a projected recovery timeline of 2-to-3 weeks. The veteran running back sat out Sunday's 30-10 win over the Vikings, but that could end up being the extent of his absence, as a well-timed Week 11 bye gives him a shot at returning at the short end of his estimated recovery timetable. Kaleb Johnson stepped up as Green Bay's top option out of the backfield while Jacobs has been sidelined for most of the past two games, carrying 24 times for 110 yards and a touchdown between those contests.