Rams' Alaric Jackson: Absence not a concern

Jackson missed practice Wednesday due to management of his blood clot issue, Stu Jackson and Zach Edwards of the Rams' official site report.

The starting left tackle had to take medicine, but his absence was "exclusively just managing," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters, per Jackson and Edwards. Jackson had to sit for the last nine regular-season games with blood clots in his lungs during the 2022 campaign, and he was diagnosed with more in his lower leg in the offseason last year, but he was able to manage the issue with treatment and medication before the 2025 season kicked off. This appears to be more of the same.