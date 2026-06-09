Rams' Alaric Jackson: Arrested early Tuesday

Jackson was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of felony domestic violence, NFL.com reports.

Per the report, Jackson was subsequently released from custody after posting $50,000 bond, with the left tackle's next court date scheduled for June 30. In a statement regarding the matter, the Rams said "we are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously. Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time." Jackson signed a three-year, $57 million contact with Los Angeles during the 2025 offseason.