Rams' Darious Williams: Not playing vs. Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (coach's decision) has been ruled out for the Rams' wild-card game versus the Panthers on Saturday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Williams will be a healthy scratch for a third straight week after having served as a rotational corner earlier in the season. Emmanuel Forbes, Cobie Durant and Ahkello Witherspoon will continue to serve as the team's primary cornerbacks during Saturday's matchup.
More News
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Healthy scratch Week 17•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Estimated to practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Sidelined in Week 14•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Likely missing Week 14•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: No practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: On track to suit up Sunday•