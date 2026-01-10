default-cbs-image
Williams (coach's decision) has been ruled out for the Rams' wild-card game versus the Panthers on Saturday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Williams will be a healthy scratch for a third straight week after having served as a rotational corner earlier in the season. Emmanuel Forbes, Cobie Durant and Ahkello Witherspoon will continue to serve as the team's primary cornerbacks during Saturday's matchup.

