Williams (tibia) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Williams was unable to play in the Rams' Week 14 win over the Cardinals due to a tibia injury, but his estimated ability to practice in full in Wednesday's walkthrough puts him on track to return against the Lions on Sunday. Ahkello Witherspoon and Josh Wallace will likely see their defensive snaps cut, assuming Williams is cleared to play Week 15.