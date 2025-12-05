Williams (lower leg) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Despite head coach Sean McVay telling reporters Wednesday that he expects Williams to play in Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, he likely won't suit up. The UAB product has appeared in 10 games this season, recording 22 total tackles and eight passes defensed, including one interception. If Williams is sidelined as expected in Week 14, expect Ahkello Witherspoon to play a larger role in the Rams' secondary.