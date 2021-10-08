Jackson secured one of three targets for 68 yards in the Rams' 26-17 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Jackson turned in one of his trademark downfield grabs but was still minimally involved in the grand scheme of things. The Rams' air attack is likely going to continue heavily focusing on top wideouts Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp -- the two combined for 19 receptions for 242 yards Thursday -- so Jackson should continue to serve as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in a Week 6 road battle versus the Giants a week from Sunday.