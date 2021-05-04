Jackson could have competition for snaps following the selection of wide receiver Tutu Atwell in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After playing just eight games the past two years, Jackson signed an incentive-heavy contract with the Rams, which aligns with his inability to stay healthy. He has the potential to fill a deep-threat role for the Los Angeles passing attack, and even factor in on special teams. However, the Rams added Atwell as both a complement and insurance policy because of his speed and ability to stretch the field. Jackson's probably going to slide into a situational role with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods atop the wide receiver depth chart, and Van Jefferson likely to take a step forward in his second season.