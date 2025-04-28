Williams signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

After spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Oklahoma and USC, Williams transferred to Tulane ahead of his final season. The wideout thrived in Tulane's offense, tallying 1,031 receiving yards and six touchdowns on just 60 receptions. Williams is one of three wide receivers the Rams signed as undrafted free agents and will likely compete for a depth role as the summer progresses.