Mathis (leg) was carted off the practice field Monday, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reports.

Mathis was limping after a play, grabbed at his left leg, and then required a cart to the locker room after meeting with the training staff. A sixth-round pick back in April, Mathis is competing for reps in a wide-open edge rushing group for the Rams after Leonard Floyd was released earlier in the offseason.