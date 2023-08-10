Mathis will miss a few weeks of training camp after suffering a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Mathis suffered a leg injury during training camp July 31 that has since been specified to his knee. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since then, but his current recovery timeline makes it seem like he avoided a serious injury. Once the 2023 sixth-round pick is healthy again, he will compete for a rotational spot as an edge rusher for a Los Angeles team that released Leonard Floyd this offseason.