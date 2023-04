The Rams selected Mathis in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 189th overall.

Mathis spent the majority of his collegiate career at TCU but transferred to Nebraska for his final year. He peaked with nine sacks in 2020 and also earned second-team Big-12 honors on two occasions. Mathis has good jump off the snap, and he has the physical tools to succeed as a pro. To secure a roster spot with the Rams, he'll need to improve his technique and consistency.