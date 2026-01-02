Lake (elbow) was a full participant at practice Thursday.

Lake was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the day, and he was ultimately able to log a full practice in his return. The safety has been sidelined since mid-November while recovering from a left elbow injury and subsequent surgery. Lake will have one more opportunity to build off of Thursday's session before Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, but it remains unclear if the Rams intend on activating him for the regular-season finale.