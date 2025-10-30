Rams' Rob Havenstein: Begins week with limited session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Havenstein (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Havenstein has missed the Rams' last three games, though coach Sean McVay said he expects to get his offensive lineman back for a Week 9 matchup against the Saints. A limited practice is progress toward that return, but Havenstein's status won't become official until at least Friday when injury designations are released.