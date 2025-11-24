Ferguson failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 34-7 victory against the Buccaneers.

Despite Tyler Higbee (ankle) going on injured reserve, Ferguson's reduced role didn't expand, as he took the field for just 15 snaps on offense. Colby Ferguson secured all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown, and Davis Allen tacked on three catches and 29 yards with his four targets. Until Ferguson earns more playing time, his opportunity for the explosive plays he's showcased in limited usage this season (27.6 YPC on five catches) will be scant, making him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.