Higbee failed to secure either of his targets during Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles.

The veteran tight end has now sandwiched two goose eggs around a four-catch performance in Week 2, and while his spot atop the depth chart at tight end seems secure, that role still doesn't seem to have any fantasy value. The only tight end to catch a pass against the Eagles was Davis Allen, who gained just three yards on his catch, and Colby Parkinson didn't even see a target aimed his way. No matter the breakdown in usage for the Rams' tight ends, they will continue to remain difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, even with a Colts defense that allowed a generous 5-66-0 receiving line to Chig Okonkwo coming to town next in Week 4.