Higbee caught five of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Eagles.

Higbee was the Rams' TE1 for a second consecutive week due to the absence of Colby Parkinson (shoulder/knee). Even with superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua back from a two-game absence, Higbee still finished Sunday's game tied for the second-most receiving yards on the Rams, and his six targets were fourth-most behind Kyren Williams (13), Nacua (12) and Davante Adams (nine). After a quiet start to the season, Higbee has a 13-129-1 receiving line on 17 targets over his last two games. Higbee may have shown enough to warrant an established role in the Rams' offense moving forward, even if Parkinson is cleared to return for Week 5 against the Bills.