Higbee caught one of two targets for 14 yards against the Chargers in Sunday's 24-9 victory.

Higbee logged a hearty 83 percent offensive snap share, most among Rams tight ends. However, he got little attention from quarterback Matthew Stafford, recording just two targets. Higbee had a nice run in Weeks 3-5, when he logged 18 catches for 212 yards across the three-game span. However, since then he's posted just seven receptions for 50 yards across his subsequent three contests. As such, it's hard to trust Higbee on a week-to-week basis right now even with the Rams down multiple pass catchers in Davante Adams (hamstring - IR), Terrance Ferguson (ankle - IR) and Colby Parkinson (ribs).