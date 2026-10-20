Higbee caught all four of his targets for 22 yards during the Rams' 18-16 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Higbee was not targeted by Matthew Stafford until early in the fourth quarter, but the former fumbled the ball on his first catch of the game, which was recovered by the Cardinals' defense. Higbee saw three more passes from Stafford in the quarter, and Sunday's efforts snapped his three-game streak of 60-plus yards and five-plus catches. However, the Rams are expected to be without Davante Adams (hamstring) until at least after the Week 11 bye, so Higbee could be Stafford's secondary target in the passing game behind Puka Nacua for the next few games. The Rams hit the road for Week 7 on Oct. 25, against the Raiders, whose defense gives up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season.