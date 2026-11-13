Higbee (illness) and Colby Parkinson (rib) have both been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, while fellow tight end Davis Allen (oblique) is listed as questionable, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

With wideout Puka Nacua (knee) placed on injured reserve this week, there's renewed fantasy interest in the Rams' tight ends. Higbee has run a lot of routes without providing production in recent games, but both he and Parkinson could see more targets over the next few weeks, including Sunday in a favorable matchup with Arizona's subpar pass defense.