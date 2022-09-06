Jefferson (knee) didn't participate in Monday's practice session, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Coach Sean McVay said late last week that Jefferson was making good progress in his recovery, but he was unable to take the field during the Rams' first practice of the week ahead of Thursday's season opener against Buffalo. The 2020 second-rounder will likely need to practice in some capacity this week if he hopes to be available Thursday, while Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell will likely see additional looks behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson in the passing game if Jefferson is sidelined.