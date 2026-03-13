Jefferson (forearm) is signing with the Commanders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jefferson finished the 2025 regular season with the Titans on injured reserve due to a forearm injury, but he looks to have recovered. Prior to that injury, the six-year NFL veteran recorded 350 receiving yards in 16 games. Jefferson had 802 regular-season receiving yards back in 2021 with the Rams but hasn't topped 369 in any of his other five campaigns, which suggests he's likely ticketed for a depth role in Washington.