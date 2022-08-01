When asked if he expects Jefferson (knee) to be available for Week 1 action, coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday "that's up in the air right now," Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

On Monday, it was revealed that Jefferson has "a little knee tweak" and will undergo "minor surgery" on Tuesday to address the issue. Though McVay noted that Jefferson's initial timetable for a return is a few weeks, the Rams expect to have a better feel for exactly when the wideout might return after they "see how the surgery goes." As long as Jefferson is sidelined, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell, among others, figure to see added opportunities to push for early-season reps behind top WR options Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Moreover, Odell Beckham remains on Los Angeles' radar, but it's unclear when the free agent will be fully recovered from the torn ACL that he suffered in Super Bowl LVI.