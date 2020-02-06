Ravens' Andre Smith: Sticking in Baltimore
The Ravens signed Smith to a one-year contract Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Smith joined Baltimore in January to provide depth during the postseason, but he didn't ultimately take the field during the team's divisional-round loss to Tennessee. He stands to play a reserve role during the 2020 season.
