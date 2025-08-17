Ravens' Cooper Rush: Turnover problems continue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rush completed 20 of 30 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday's 31-13 preseason win over the Cowboys.
Rush had emerged as a servicable backup during his time with the Cowboys, but this preseason has not gone his way through two contests. He threw an interception on his first pass attempt in his first exhibition game and then threw a pick-six late in the first quarter against his former team Saturday. Rush also managed to lead three scoring drives, including a one-yard touchdown throw, and he should still be in line to serve as Lamar Jackson's backup come Week 1 of the regular season.
