Walker caught his lone target for a 34-yard gain in Monday's loss to the Lions.

That catch marked the first reception of Walker's career that didn't result in a touchdown. Prior to Monday, all three of Walker's career receptions went for scores. Still, a 34-yard grab demonstrated Walker's downfield ability. Baltimore has a crowded target rotation with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews eating up nearly two-thirds of the opportunities. Walker's snap share may continue to remain on the lower end even though he is showing some promise on his limited opportunities.