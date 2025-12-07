Walker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Though Walker didn't take an injury designation into Sunday after a groin issue limited his participation in a pair of practices this week, the second-year wideout will hit the inactive list for the first time since Week 10. The Ravens will go with DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace and LaJohntay Wester as their depth receivers behind starters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.