Ravens' Devontez Walker: Still dealing with oblique issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (oblique) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Walker was active in Week 5 versus Houston despite the injury, but it still seems to be bothering as Baltimore starts its new week of practice. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in full before the Ravens release their final injury report of the week Friday.
