The Ravens announced Monday that the team has mutually agreed with Johnson (suspension) to excuse him from team activities Week 16.

Johnson was suspended by Baltimore for Week 15 due to conduct detrimental to the team, but even after his suspension is officially lifted, the veteran wideout won't be back in the building to prepare for Saturday's divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh. Since joining the Ravens in a trade with the Panthers back in October, Johnson has failed to solidify his standing in Baltimore's wide receiver corps. At this point, it remains to be seen whether the veteran wideout will return to team activities Week 17.