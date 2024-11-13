Likely (hamstring) was on the field for practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Likely missed last Thursday's 35-34 win over the Bengals with the hamstring injury, but the extended time off appears to have done him some good. While Likely was sidelined last week, fellow tight end Mark Andrews played a season-high 87 percent of the offensive snaps and drew a season-best seven targets en route to finishing with a 6-68-1 receiving line. Likely's potential return Sunday against the Steelers would amount to a hit to Andrews' fantasy stock and would give the Ravens a three-man tight end group that also includes Charlie Kolar.