Jenkins (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Jenkins missed consecutive practices to end the week with an illness he picked up Thursday. The immune system is likely the only thing limiting the defensive tackle's playing chances, and if he can recover by Sunday night, he should suit up against the Patriots. If the illness persists, Aeneas Peebles and CJ Okoye will likely see an increased defensive snap share in primetime.