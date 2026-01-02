Jenkins signed a one-year, $2.1 million extension with the Ravens on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 36-year-old defensive tackle was in line to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season, but he's now set to remain in Baltimore. Jenkins has appeared in 16 games this season, recording 36 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed. Now under contract through 2026, he's expected to remain the Ravens' top nose tackle for the foreseeable future.