Ravens' John Jenkins: Put on PUP list

The Ravens placed Jenkins (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

It's not clear what type of issue Jenkins is dealing with, but he's not ready to practice as training camp opens. However, he's eligible to be removed from the PUP list at any point once he's medically cleared. Jenkins started 14 of the 17 regular-season games in which he appeared last year, though a starting role in 2026 could depend on the health of Nnamdi Madubuike (neck).