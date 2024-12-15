Jackson completed 21 of 25 passes for 290 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed six times for 65 yards in the Ravens' 35-14 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Jackson, as he's prone to do on occasion, was locked in as a passer throughout the afternoon, with Baltimore somewhat surprisingly staying aggressive through the air despite the tepid threat posed by the Giants' offense. The perennial MVP candidate connected with Mark Andrews for a 13-yard scoring strike to kick things off late in the first quarter, and he subsequently hit Rashod Bateman for touchdown tosses of 49 and 20 yards before intermission. Jackson's final two TD passes of the prolific afternoon went to Devontez Walker (21 yards) and Justice Hill (27 yards) in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, giving the talented signal-caller his second five-touchdown tally of the campaign. Jackson also has compiled 144 rushing yards on just 14 attempts over his last two games, but he'll be hard-pressed to replicate his stellar production in a Week 16 Saturday afternoon home matchup versus a Steelers team he's traditionally struggled against throughout his career.