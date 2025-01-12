Jackson completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 175 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards on 15 carries in Saturday's 28-14 wild-card round win over the Steelers.

Jackson had his squad sitting pretty at halftime after throwing a pair of touchdown strikes to help build a 21-0 lead that Baltimore would never relinquish. The dual-threat quarterback wasn't needed much in the second half outside of some drive-extending rushes, finishing with modest fantasy numbers in a convincing victory. Expect Jackson to be leaned on more in the divisional round in potential shootouts between superstar QBs lined up against either Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills or Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.