Jackson completed 15 of 23 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers. He added 22 rushing yards on nine carries.

Baltimore never trailed in the game as it moved back into a tie with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North. Jackson tossed his TDs to three different targets -- Isaiah Likely in the first quarter, Rashod Bateman in the second and Mark Andrews in the third -- while also leading Zay Flowers to a 100-yard performance. It was the QB's fourth straight multi-TD game, a stretch in which he's posted a scintillating 12:0 TD:INT. Jackson will look to keep rolling in Week 17 on the road against the Texans.