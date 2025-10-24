default-cbs-image
Jackson (right hamstring) practiced Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson logged limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday, with the QB's official Friday participation level slated to add context with regard to his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Bears. Jackson last played Sept. 28 against Kansas City, with Cooper Rush having gone 0-2 as the Ravens' starter since then.

