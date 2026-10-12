Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Jackson is "definitely doing better" in his recovery from a sprained left ankle, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was held out of Sunday's 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons due to a left ankle sprain that he sustained during the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Titans. Minter added that he wasn't sure whether Jackson would be cleared to practice Wednesday, and the superstar quarterback's participation during Week 6 prep will ultimately determine whether he or Tyler Huntley starts against the Browns on Oct. 18.