Jackson (ankle), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, has a "real chance" to return to action next week against Cleveland, pending how he responds to rehab, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson didn't practice in an fashion this week after he was sidelined for the entire second half of last Sunday's win over the Titans, but the Ravens remain optimistic that his ankle injury is a short-term concern. Though Tyler Huntley will get the starting nod in place of Jackson against Atlanta, Rapoport notes that the Ravens' franchise quarterback has been "in the building early working crazy to get himself back on the field" this week. Assuming the rehab work Jackson has put in translates into him returning to practice at some point next week, he should be able to meet his goal of playing after a one-game absence.