Jackson (groin) returned to practice Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Jackson is rejoining his teammates after missing back-to-back practices over the weekend. Coach John Harbaugh said the quarterback was dealing with a soft tissue injury, while ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was a bit more specific in labeling it as a groin ailment. The Ravens may take a cautious approach with Jackson this week, hoping to avoid any setbacks before their Sept. 13 season opener against the Browns.