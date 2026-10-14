Jackson (ankle) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Jackson missed the Ravens' Week 5 win in Atlanta due to a left ankle injury suffered one week prior, and while head coach Jesse Minter told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com on Monday that the quarterback is "definitely doing better," his potential lack of activity to begin Week 6 prep isn't a great sign. Wednesday's practice report will unveal whether or not Jackson was able to mix into drills.