Wiggins recorded four tackles (four solo), one interception and one pass defensed in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Wiggins made a key interception midway through the third quarter, setting the Ravens up with excellent field position. He now has three picks on the season, two of which have come against the Browns. Wiggins has also recorded at least four stops for the fourth straight game, something he achieved only twice in his first six contests.