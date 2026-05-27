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Ravens' Nate Wiggins: Returns for OTAs

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wiggins (undisclosed) was spotted participating in Baltimore's OTAs on Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Despite playing in all 17 of Baltimore's contests last season, Wiggins underwent offseason surgery. However, it appears he's already moved past the issue, as the 22-year-old cornerback picked off Lamar Jackson during Wednesday's practice. Wiggins has tallied 27 passes defensed, including four interceptions, through his first two NFL seasons, and he's expected to operate as one of the Ravens' top boundary corners in 2026.

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