Ravens' Nate Wiggins: No structural damage in leg

Wiggins suffered no structural damage in his left leg after he was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wiggins got tangled up with rookie WR Ja'Kobi Lane during a 1-on-1 drill and couldn't put any weight on his left leg in the aftermath of the play. Coach Jesse Minter later told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com that he thinks "there's optimism" regarding the situation, "but we'll look at it, [and] we'll see where it's at." While Wiggins appears to have avoided a significant concern, a definitive prognosis has yet to emerge for the third-year cornerback, who totaled 76 tackles and three interceptions in 17 regular-season games in 2025.