Agholor recently told reporters he and his teammates have a better understanding of Baltimore's scheme in the second season under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

The Ravens need to replace three starting linemen but mostly opted for continuity at skill positions, with the big exception being Derrick Henry replacing Gus Edwards in the backfield. They also lost WR Odell Beckham, who was a part-time player last season, and didn't bring in any early draft picks or pricey free agents at the position, instead re-signing Agholor, extending Rashod Bateman and taking Devontez Walker in the fourth round. Coach John Harbaugh made multiple comments this offseason about viewing Bateman as the starter opposite No. 1 receiver Zay Flowers, which means Agholor profiles as the No. 3 heading into training camp. With FB Patrick Ricard and backup tight end Isaiah Likely both candidates to play 20-plus snaps a game, Baltimore almost certainly will rank near the bottom of the league in usage of three-wide formations, per usual.